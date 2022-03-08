Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 5,276 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,858.45 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,811 shares of company stock valued at $138,669,792 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

