Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 157,636 Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $22,770,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

