Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 26,004 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

