Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 104,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.