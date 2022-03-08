Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 263.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,878 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 687,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

