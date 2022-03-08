Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,629 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,592,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,773,000 after purchasing an additional 128,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 91.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

