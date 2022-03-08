Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,003 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $381.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.01 and a 200 day moving average of $539.56. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $380.91 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.