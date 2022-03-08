Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 13,203 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 93.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

