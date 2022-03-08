Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 57,252 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.77. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.