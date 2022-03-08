Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 66,566 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of DHT worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

DHT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.