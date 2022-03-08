Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $1.18 Million Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 152,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.57% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYTS. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

LYTS opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

