Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AGCO by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AGCO by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AGCO by 119,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in AGCO by 397.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.82.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

