Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 61.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 51.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 527,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vistra by 30.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,061,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 247,274 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.39%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

