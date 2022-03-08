WeOwn Market Capitalization Tops $814,077.65 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a total market cap of $814,077.65 and approximately $103,132.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003742 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

