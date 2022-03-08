Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.36. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 131,631 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

About Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.