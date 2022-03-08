Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.65

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.