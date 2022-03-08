Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares rose 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 250,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 269,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$450.90 million and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.44.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$324,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.