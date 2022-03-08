Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

About Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

