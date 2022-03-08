Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
About Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)
