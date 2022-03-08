White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 2.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. 3,392,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,554,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

