White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Visa accounts for 1.3% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 43,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 117,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.69. 505,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average is $218.32. The stock has a market cap of $366.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.04 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

