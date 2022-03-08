White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

EMQQ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 6,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,992. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09.

