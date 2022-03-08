White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,184 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.40. 1,662,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,502,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.28 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

