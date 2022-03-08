White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.27. 259,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,279. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.52 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $332.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

