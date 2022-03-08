White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.3% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 46,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 93,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.28. 887,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

