White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Lam Research makes up 2.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 279.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.60. 108,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.93. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $488.71 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.