White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.92 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000. Amazon.com makes up about 6.2% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,343,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $27.76 on Tuesday, reaching $2,721.30. The company had a trading volume of 256,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,308.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

