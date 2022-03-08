White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 1.2% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,844. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

