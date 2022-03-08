White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for 2.6% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,574. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $162.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.30.

