White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 2.8% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 148,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

