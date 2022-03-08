White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.65. 154,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,684. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.90 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.