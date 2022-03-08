White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.76. 424,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,217 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

