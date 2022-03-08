White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,147 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Tesla comprises 4.6% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 160.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $822.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,723,342. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $946.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $928.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $825.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

