Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGYF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0176 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

