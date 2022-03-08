WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 4.8% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $393.70 million and $7.17 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.