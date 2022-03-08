WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.17 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $393.70 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001271 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

