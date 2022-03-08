Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WSR opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $636.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 165.39%.

WSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

