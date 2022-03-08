Wilder World (WILD) Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $113.01 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00033958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104658 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.