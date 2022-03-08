William Blair Comments on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a report released on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BURL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.40.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $173.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $173.10 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

