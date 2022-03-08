William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $25.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $24.31. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $28.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $27.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $41.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,860.30 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,213.79 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,964.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,837.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,445 shares of company stock valued at $18,991,088 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

