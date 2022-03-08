Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 4,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 14,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$26.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.80.

About Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

