WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002556 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00369458 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

