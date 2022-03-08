Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $224.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark has a 1 year low of $179.74 and a 1 year high of $277.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Winmark by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WINA. StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

