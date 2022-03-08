Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

WTFC opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

