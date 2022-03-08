Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 25,208 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

