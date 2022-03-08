Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 25,208 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.
About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
