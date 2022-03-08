WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 3,427,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,270,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,483,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,804,000 after buying an additional 2,106,709 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 111,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

