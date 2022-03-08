WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 676,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 686,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

