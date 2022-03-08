WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 1,313,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 920,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.73.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.