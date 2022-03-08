WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.15

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.15 and traded as low as $44.48. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 21,559 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,253,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,140,000 after purchasing an additional 192,298 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 154,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,033 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 250.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

