WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.93. 35,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 132,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

