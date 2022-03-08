WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $51.68. Approximately 29,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 57,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after buying an additional 525,423 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1,233.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2,901.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,839,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 63,876 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.