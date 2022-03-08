WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $51.68. Approximately 29,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 57,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after buying an additional 525,423 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1,233.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2,901.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,839,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 63,876 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

